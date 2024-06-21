Trump is not drawing support from black voters because of his criminality—that's just MAGA's bigotry of low expectations. Meanwhile, he's now promising a green card to every foreign Harvard grad to please tech bro donors. Plus, the attempt to create a race war over Caitlin Clark, the annoying liberals on the coasts are creating MAGA reactionaries, and more from the mailbag. Jane Coaston joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
Reid Hoffman's reply to David Sacks
Tim interviews Reid Hoffman
Tim's playlist
Jane Coaston: He's So Not a Badass