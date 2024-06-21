The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Jane Coaston: He's So Not a Badass
Jane Coaston: He's So Not a Badass

Tim Miller
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Trump is not drawing support from black voters because of his criminality—that's just MAGA's bigotry of low expectations. Meanwhile, he's now promising a green card to every foreign Harvard grad to please tech bro donors. Plus, the attempt to create a race war over Caitlin Clark, the annoying liberals on the coasts are creating MAGA reactionaries, and more from the mailbag. Jane Coaston joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:


Reid Hoffman's reply to David Sacks
Tim interviews Reid Hoffman
Tim's playlist 

