JD Vance Defends DOGE Re-hiring Racist Staffer

Tim Miller is joined by Jeremiah Johnson to discuss Vice President JD Vance defending the re-hiring of racist DOGE employee, while supporting the firing of thousands of federal workers as Elon Musk’s team continues to take over government departments.
Follow Jeremiah Johnson on Substack
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.