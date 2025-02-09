Playback speed
JD Vance Defends DOGE Re-hiring Racist Staffer

Tim Miller
Feb 09, 2025
Tim Miller is joined by Jeremiah Johnson to discuss Vice President JD Vance defending the re-hiring of racist DOGE employee, while supporting the firing of thousands of federal workers as Elon Musk’s team continues to take over government departments.

