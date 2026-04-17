JD Vance Tries to Lecture the Pope About Theology

Tim Miller gives his take to Nicolle Wallace on MS Now about Donald Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo. Tim breaks down president's lie that the pontiff said Iran should be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, JD Vance’s public posture on Catholicism, and the White House's easily debunked talking points to justify its Iran messaging. In between his fight with the pope, Trump also spent time trying to downplay sky-high gas prices and try to claim his ballroom is a national security concern.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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