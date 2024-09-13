Playback speed
Jeffrey Goldberg: Trump Doesn't Believe in America

Tim Miller
Sep 13, 2024
The former president doesn't think our country is exceptional, and the political press won't hold him to any standard because it has zero expectations of him. Plus, Lindsey Graham is an empty shell, John Kelly was nearly driven mad working for Trump, and JD Vance can't stop spinning conspiracies.

Jeffrey Goldberg joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

Jeffrey's new book, “On Heroism: McCain, Milley, Mattis, and the Cowardice of Donald Trump"
Atlantic piece on Trump's diminished speech abilities
JVL's Triad newsletter from Thursday
Orlando Sentinel's straightforward headline about a Trump threat
Tim's playlist 

Tim Miller
