Jessica Tarlov: Republicans Are in the Barrel

Our economy may be in the early days of stagflation, Democrats are winning the shutdown fight, and Republicans aren’t getting help from the tariff king—who is just sticking his fingers in his ears and lying about the price of Thanksgiving dinner going down. Maybe it’s time for the Dems to declare victory and let them reopen the government. Plus, Jeanine Pirro’s complete humiliation over the sandwich guy case, and Rep. Jared Golden’s retirement is a bracing reminder that Democrats must keep recruiting moderate candidates who can win in red districts.

Jessica Tarlov joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes:

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.