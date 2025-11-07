The Bulwark

Jessica Tarlov: Republicans Are in the Barrel

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 07, 2025
∙ Paid

Our economy may be in the early days of stagflation, Democrats are winning the shutdown fight, and Republicans aren’t getting help from the tariff king—who is just sticking his fingers in his ears and lying about the price of Thanksgiving dinner going down. Maybe it’s time for the Dems to declare victory and let them reopen the government. Plus, Jeanine Pirro’s complete humiliation over the sandwich guy case, and Rep. Jared Golden’s retirement is a bracing reminder that Democrats must keep recruiting moderate candidates who can win in red districts.

Jessica Tarlov joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:

