Josh Kraushaar: Democrats Are Bracing for a Republican Wave
Josh Kraushaar: Democrats Are Bracing for a Republican Wave

Charlie Sykes
Apr 06, 2022
24
The Democrats are the more sane party, but their self-inflicted wounds have created the most favorable Republican environment since 2010. National Journal's Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Charlie Sykes
