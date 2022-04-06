The Democrats are the more sane party, but their self-inflicted wounds have created the most favorable Republican environment since 2010. National Journal's Josh Kraushaar joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.
Josh Kraushaar: Democrats Are Bracing for a Republican Wave
Apr 06, 2022
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community.
