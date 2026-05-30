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Judge Orders Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Sonny Bunch
May 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Ben Parker and Sonny Bunch give their takes on the news that a federal judge's ruled that Trump's name must be removed from Kennedy Center. They examine the legal battle, the mass exodus of performers, the uncertain future of upcoming seasons, and how Trump's efforts to remake the Kennedy Center may have backfired.

Read more from Sonny's piece: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/a-day-and-a-nation-at-the-kennedy-center

Watch Sonny's conversation with Josef Palermo's on the Kennedy Center:

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