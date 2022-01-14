Michael speaks with Laura Coates about her work as a civil rights attorney. Coates served as Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia and a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, specializing in the enforcement of voting rights throughout the United States. Her new book is "Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness"
Justice Requires a Holistic Perspective: With Laura Coates
Jan 14, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
