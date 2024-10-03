Playback speed
Share post
Kaitlan Collins: Still Surreal

Tim Miller
Oct 03, 2024
Jack Smith's filing on Jan 6 reads almost like a novel—with Trump shrugging about Pence having to be evacuated, mocking true believer Sidney Powell, and implicating himself with a damning phone-data footprint. Plus, life as a CNN anchor, the evolution of conservative media, and no, Megyn, Kaitlan is an Alabama girl.

Kaitlan Collins joins Tim Miller.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
