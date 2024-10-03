Kaitlan Collins: Still Surreal

Jack Smith's filing on Jan 6 reads almost like a novel—with Trump shrugging about Pence having to be evacuated, mocking true believer Sidney Powell, and implicating himself with a damning phone-data footprint. Plus, life as a CNN anchor, the evolution of conservative media, and no, Megyn, Kaitlan is an Alabama girl.

Kaitlan Collins joins Tim Miller.

