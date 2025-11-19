Kamala Harris: This Is Our Country

Before a live audience in Nashville Tuesday, the former MVP served up some stirring words about fighting back against what is happening under Trump. But Harris also threw punches— against the corrupt and callous president who’s trying to gaslight Americans about Epstein, and the tech titans who are bending the knee to a tyrant. Also noteworthy: Both MTG and Mamdani come in for some praise. Plus, the power of a consumer boycott, the challenges of being No. 2 on the job, and the still stinging emotions around her 107-day campaign.



