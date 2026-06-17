Krystal Ball: The MAGA Neocon Tears Are So Sad

The pro-Israel hawks are still reeling from the terms of Trump's initial deal with Iran, which grants access to funds that had been frozen because of the regime's support of terrorism. The neocons got bamboozled by Trump, like so many before them—in this case believing that he would always have Israel's back. On the domestic front, Trump repeatedly lied when he said taxpayers weren't funding his ballroom, and in an act of revenge, he's keeping down and dirty Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence. Plus, the left has a shortage of candidates that can win non-blue states, and a debate over whether social and cultural issues are why Dems often don't resonate with voters.

Krystal Ball joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.