Justice Alito and his wife seem to have some pretty deep and dark feelings about the people they dislike. Tim Miller also asks Lauren Windsor about the ethics of her undercover recordings. Plus, Ben Wittes shares his predictions for a presidential immunity ruling, his praise for Amy Coney Barrett's handing of the case, and his observations about the criminals Trump unapologetically hangs out with.
show notes:
Justice Alito's 2022 Notre Dame speech
Lawfare's piece on a presidential self-pardon
Lauren Windsor and Ben Wittes: A Deep Rot