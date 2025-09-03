The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Lina Khan: The Impunity of the Elites

Tim Miller
Sep 03, 2025
The economic populists at the Nat Con conference may be talking a lot about elites screwing over the little guy, but the Trump administration itself has been catastrophic for working people—its policies are all about doing special favors for elite interests. And while many loud voices in Silicon Valley cursed the Biden administration for blocking some deals, other start-ups appreciated the efforts to try to level the playing field against the tech giants. Plus, a response to Jason Calacanis, how Dems can shake off their elite vibes, and resisting the temptation to run for office.

Former FTC chair Lina Khan joins Tim Miller.

