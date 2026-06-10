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Live Election Coverage for Maine, South Carolina, and More

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein and William Kristol
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Join Sam Stein and Bill Kristol as they cover the evening's primary elections: Maine, South Carolina, and more. Plus, the latest on Iran and Trump digging his heels in on the appointment of Bill Pulte.

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