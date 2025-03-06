Playback speed
Macron and France Have Some Strong Words for Trump

Tim Miller
Mar 06, 2025
9
22
Tim Miller and Claire Berlinski discuss the current situation in France after Trump has backed out of helping Ukraine. Macron and Malhuret have some strong words for Trump and will step up to defend Europe as a nuclear power.

