MAGA According to JD Vance (with Ian Ward)

JD Vance's evolution on Trump over the years has left voters wondering what he really believes. Our guest this week can shed some light on that. POLITICO's Ian Ward joins Sarah to discuss his reporting on JD Vance and the "new right" more broadly.

They also discuss Ian's reporting from inside Project 2025, and the role it may play in a future Trump administration...regardless of what Trump says.

By Ian Ward:

It Was Supposed to Be Trump’s Administration in Waiting. But Project 2025 Was a Mirage All Along.

Is There Something More Radical than MAGA? J.D. Vance Is Dreaming It.

JD Vance on Elizabeth Warren, Steve Bannon and What’s Wrong With the GOP

Are Republican Voters Ready for the Nerdy Radicalness of JD Vance?

The Seven Thinkers and Groups That Have Shaped JD Vance’s Unusual Worldview

