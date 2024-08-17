Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

MAGA According to JD Vance (with Ian Ward)

Sarah Longwell
Aug 17, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

JD Vance's evolution on Trump over the years has left voters wondering what he really believes. Our guest this week can shed some light on that. POLITICO's Ian Ward joins Sarah to discuss his reporting on JD Vance and the "new right" more broadly.

They also discuss Ian's reporting from inside Project 2025, and the role it may play in a future Trump administration...regardless of what Trump says.

Leave a comment

By Ian Ward:

It Was Supposed to Be Trump’s Administration in Waiting. But Project 2025 Was a Mirage All Along.

Is There Something More Radical than MAGA? J.D. Vance Is Dreaming It.

JD Vance on Elizabeth Warren, Steve Bannon and What’s Wrong With the GOP

Are Republican Voters Ready for the Nerdy Radicalness of JD Vance?

The Seven Thinkers and Groups That Have Shaped JD Vance’s Unusual Worldview

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Quick Reaction: Tim Walz Edition
  Sarah Longwell
Does Kamala Need A Straight White Guy? (with Sam Stein)
  Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein
Kamala Gets the Start (with David Axelrod)
  Sarah Longwell
The 'Jekyll and Hyde' Running Mate (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell and Marc A. Caputo
Gambling Our Rights? (with Audie Cornish)
  Sarah Longwell
Derangement vs. Impairment (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Former Hillary Voters for Trump (with Amy Walter)
  Sarah Longwell