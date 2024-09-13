Recently in The Bulwark:

Voters cast their ballots at voting booths at the Butler Township Garage during Ohio's General Election on November 8, 2016 in Butler Township, Columbiana County, Ohio. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)

DONALD TRUMP’S DEBATE ASSERTION that migrants are eating abducted household pets was a whopper—but it may not be the most pernicious lie his campaign is peddling this election. The campaign and its allies consistently claim that if the former president loses in November, it will be because noncitizens are voting by the hundreds of thousands, if not millions. As Trump lawyer Alina Habba put it recently, Democrats “can’t win lawfully,” so they are flooding “illegal aliens into this country,” ostensibly to elect Kamala Harris. It is a recurrent and insidious theme—and one that Republicans have been making for years. When Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 (despite winning the Electoral College) he claimed 3-5 million votes were cast by people in the country illegally in states like California. More recently, he asserted that he would have won reliably blue states “if Jesus came down and was the vote counter.”

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ENDORSEMENT OF Kamala Harris following the ABC presidential debate Tuesday night infuriated many conservatives who were already upset by Donald Trump’s poor performance. The pop superstar’s signoff, “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” was a reference to Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s complaints about people without children having political power. Her taunt has become a powerful magnet for right-wing indignation.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

A neighborhood shop whose name gives you a chuckle.

Happy Friday! It’s a nice fall weekend to welcome some family to town. And it was great to catch up with the boss, who gave a fine lecture yesterday, here in the Queen City.

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… Hazel English - Combat

The new USPS van is here… And mail carriers love them. Though I will miss the Grumman LLVs, which became historic for their service. (AP)

Internal poll… Lucas Kunce Within Striking Distance of Josh Hawley (Newsweek)

Brothers charged… with assaulting New York Times photographer during Capitol riot (AP)

A Famous Churchill Portrait… Stolen in Canada and Found in Italy (NYT)

The Rise of Single Parenthood… and Its Impact on American Children (Connors Institute)

