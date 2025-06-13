Will Israel Attacking Iran Tear MAGA Apart?

Tim Miller and Will Sommer analyze how the MAGA movement is reacting to Israel’s strike on Iran and what it could mean for Trump’s coalition moving forward. As tensions rise overseas, deep divisions are surfacing within the far-right. From Jack Posobiec’s warnings about a fractured movement, to Nick Fuentes accusing Trump of betrayal, to Tucker Carlson openly opposing any U.S. involvement. We’re seeing cracks in what is usually a united front. Is the MAGA coalition’s “America First” mantra clashing with pro-Israel hawkishness?

