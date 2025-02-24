MAGA is Powered by Hatred

David French joins to discuss upending the NATO alliance, attacks on the rule of law, and how the pardon power was one of the Founders' worst mistakes.
Referred Works
The Federalist Papers – A collection of essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay, referenced in discussions about constitutional powers, particularly the presidency.
Anti-Federalist Papers ("An Old Whig" – Letter No. 5, 1787) – Cited as an early critique of the presidential pardon power and excessive executive authority.
Marbury v. Madison (1803) – A landmark U.S. Supreme Court case establishing judicial review, mentioned in the context of legal authority over the president.
U.S. Constitution – Indirectly referenced multiple times, particularly concerning executive powers, rule of law, and the balance of power.
Learned Hand’s Quote on Liberty –
"Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it."
Quoted in reference to the fragility of democratic institutions.
DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender) – A concept from psychology and sociology used to describe manipulative tactics, discussed in relation to political rhetoric.
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (Film, 2022) – Referenced metaphorically to describe the chaotic state of global and domestic affairs.