MAGA Mondays: MAJOR MAGA on MAGA Fights

Sam Stein and Will Sommer went live to give their takes on the flurry of stories across the right-wing fever swamp. They discuss: Mike Lee blasting Pete Hegseth for snubbing Mormons, Kash Patel launching attacks against Judicial Watch, Republicans claiming fraud because Spencer Pratt is losing in the LA mayoral race, Lauren Boebert sounding off on a Fox News reporter, and whether Albania’s PM could be ousted over Jared and Ivanka’s luxury resort.

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