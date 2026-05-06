MAGA Weirdos Are Hunting Random People Again

Tim Miller and Will Sommer give their take on the Libs of TikTok’s latest campaign targeting a Louisiana doctor and the disturbing evolution of the account growing into right-wing influencer operation. As Libs of TikTok is now deploying a rotating cast of influencer-style hosts to mass-produce outrage content, Tim and Will get into why the anti-cancel culture crowd still seems obsessed with getting random people fired, and how accusations of “violence” are being stretched beyond recognition to punish dissent. Plus, the hypocrisy of the modern free speech debate and why MAGA’s culture war machine never really moved on from cancel culture after all.



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