"Make-a-Wish" Kash Patel Turned the FBI Into a Bachelor Party

Tim Miller takes on reports that Kash Patel is snorkeling at Pearl Harbor, rigging the most wanted list, and jetting his girlfriend around Europe on your dime. Meanwhile Trump just created a $1.7 billion slush fund for his criminal allies—no Congress required.



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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