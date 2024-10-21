Playback speed
Mallory McMorrow and Bill Kristol: Imagining a World Where Trump Is Irrelevant

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Oct 21, 2024
18
Transcript

Remember those few weeks when Trump ceded the stage to Kamala and didn't do any campaigning? How glorious it was not to have to talk about him. Meanwhile, Kamala, Liz, and Sarah work to seal the deal with undecided voters, Moldova rejects the vote-buying oligarchs, and Lindsey, you're wrong: It's Trump, not Kamala, who's the most radical candidate in modern American history. Mallory McMorrow was recorded live at our Bulwark event in Detroit, and Bill Kristol joined Tim Miller for a recap of the weekend's political news.

show notes:


Gifted link to John Heilemann's interview with David Plouffe

Mallory McMorrow and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

