The incompetent and compromised nominees Trump has assembled at record pace show how little regard he has for the essential functions our government provides. He wants to harness its power for his own ends, in a way that could put Americans and our national security at risk—but he can only do this if Congress is complicit. Meanwhile, the roundly-hated M…
Share this post
Marc Caputo and Dan Goldman: Trump v. the United States
www.thebulwark.com
Marc Caputo and Dan Goldman: Trump v. the United States
Nov 20, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes