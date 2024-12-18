Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
6

Mark Hertling: Putin's Weakness

Tim Miller
Dec 18, 2024
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

Russia is on its weakest footing since it invaded Ukraine: Putin has destroyed his military, his economy is in the toilet, and the North Korean troops who've been deployed to help out are dying in waves on the battlefield. Why would the US bail Putin out? Meanwhile, MAGA world is trying to distract us with phony DEI issues in the military while we're dealing with some of the biggest challenges we've ever faced in the international space. Plus, with 180,000 US troops currently deployed overseas and 100+ Navy ships at sea, the DOD probably needs someone with a little more breadth of experience than a weekend talk show host on Fox. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Tim Miller.

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Hertling's piece on the Army's and America's values
Hertling's piece on North Korean troops fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Tim and Sarah's live event with Reason magazine in DC Wednesday nigh

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Tom Nichols: Don't Descend into Darkness
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Fake Nicey-Nicey Sh*t
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Anne Applebaum: Planning for a Techno-Oligarchic Regime
  Tim Miller
Matt Yglesias and Tyler Austin Harper: Popularism v Populism
  Tim Miller and Matthew Yglesias
Adam Kinzinger and Pat Ryan: Bring It On
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Susan Glasser: A Lame Lame Duck
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: Catastrophic Success
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Foreign Office