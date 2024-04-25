The Bulwark
Mark Joseph Stern and Dave Weigel: A Bad Day for Jack Smith
Tim Miller
Apr 25, 2024
To Alito, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, the real threat to democracy is not Trump's attempts to steal the election—but the DOJ's effort to hold him accountable. Plus, the story behind the protesters' masks, activists v Biden, and reading the tea leaves from the Pennsylvania primary. Mark Joseph Stern and Dave Weigel join Tim Miller.

show notes:
Weigel's mask story
Marc Caputo on the Jan 6 case

