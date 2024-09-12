Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8

Mark McKinnon: Taking Back the Freedom Agenda

Tim Miller
Sep 12, 2024
∙ Paid
8
Share

While Republicans paint a vision of America as a dystopian hellscape, Kamala is helping herself to the sunny optimism of Reagan and the Bushes. Plus, Taylor is breaking MAGA's brains and driving up voter registrations, Sarah Palin is no longer the worst VP candidate, and Laura Loomer is even too crazy for MTG.

Mark McKinnon joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
S.E. Cupp: A Sucker and a Loser
  Tim Miller
Symone Sanders Townsend and Olivia Nuzzi: Kamala v the Weirdo
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Colin Allred: What's So Hard about This, Pres. Bush?
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Live from Dallas
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
David Frum: Villains and Monsters
  Tim Miller
Neera Tanden and Heidi Heitkamp: Trump Playing the Media, Again
  Tim Miller
Brian Schatz and Mona Charen: Democrats Don't Trust Happiness
  Tim Miller