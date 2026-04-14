Michael Weiss: Iran Is Not Likely to Forget about the War

The Iranian regime may be wounded, but it’s likely to seek revenge for the war at some point, maybe even through sleeper cells in the United States. And with a second round of peace negotiations potentially in the works, Iran could rake in billions in return for pausing its nuclear program. On the more uplifting side, the election news out of Hungary has feel-good shades of 1989, and is a reminder that reality and facts can get in the way of a stubborn authoritarian. Plus, Tim on Trump's Jesus post and how he's losing political allies by the minute.

Michael Weiss once again joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Michael's Substack

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Tim’s livestream Wednesday on Coachella and more

Cathy on how the Iran war looks from Russia



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