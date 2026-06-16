Michael Weiss: The Vice President Is Looking Pretty Stupid

Vance is trying to sell the administration’s initial deal with Iran as a signal that the regime is ready to end its reign of terror and join the community of nations. Never mind that the CIA is outwardly saying that the Iranians can’t be trusted and that the developing agreement looks like a disaster waiting to happen. Also looking pretty naive are the pro-Israel American foreign policy hawks, who thought Trump would be a good war partner with the Israelis. Trump is now on day three of trash-talking Bibi and Israel—this time at the G7. Plus, Sam Forstag, Democratic congressional candidate in Montana, joins Tim to explain how he’s managed to unite the lefties and the centrists behind his campaign, why Dems need to cool it on language that alienates the working class, and how voters are so damn tired of being told to hate each other.

Sam Forstag and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

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