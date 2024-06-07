Mike Madrid: The Latino Century

Young Latinos are a giant emerging voter bloc with populist leanings—who also favor tougher border security. If Trump was to win reelection, it would ironically be because these voters put him over the top. How can Democrats reach them? Mike Madrid joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod. Plus, in a mega-mailbag segment, Tim gets personal and shares the story of his daughter's adoption.
show notes:
Mike's new book, "The Latino Century"
Today's art is from the cover of Mike's book, which is based on his painting, "Mexican-American Gothic."
