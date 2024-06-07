The Bulwark
Mike Madrid: The Latino Century
Mike Madrid: The Latino Century

Tim Miller
Jun 07, 2024
Young Latinos are a giant emerging voter bloc with populist leanings—who also favor tougher border security. If Trump was to win reelection, it would ironically be because these voters put him over the top. How can Democrats reach them? Mike Madrid joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod. Plus, in a mega-mailbag segment, Tim gets personal and shares the story of his daughter's adoption.

show notes:
Mike's new book, "The Latino Century"

  Today's art is from the cover of Mike's book, which is based on his painting, "Mexican-American Gothic."

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
