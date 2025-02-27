Mike Murphy: The Chinese Own Elon

The not-so-shadow president's largest Tesla plant is in Shanghai, but the People's Republic of China has the pink slip and can take it back at any time. Meanwhile, China—the world's largest automaker—is working hard to eat into our car industry, and Trump, who fooled enough voters that he was a successful business tycoon, is happily talking about killing subsidies in the critical EV market—except for Tesla of course. Plus, bartender AOC is the best AOC, Bezos is one of the biggest corporate welfare profiteers, and Michael Fanone recounts how he dressed down larping Proud Boy trolls.

Mike Murphy and Michael Fanone join Tim Miller.

