Mitch Landrieu and Will Saletan: Trump Lives in the Mud

Tim Miller
and
Will Saletan
Oct 22, 2024
The ex-POTUS has resolved that his route to regain power is creating hate, fear, and anger. Meanwhile, his little fascist from Santa Monica is planning to raid quinceañeras as part of a mass deportation. In contrast, Kamala promises to be a president for everybody—with fights only in the fields of democracy. Plus, Elon's despicable Nick Fuentes-grade ad…

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
Will Saletan
