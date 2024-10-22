The ex-POTUS has resolved that his route to regain power is creating hate, fear, and anger. Meanwhile, his little fascist from Santa Monica is planning to raid quinceañeras as part of a mass deportation. In contrast, Kamala promises to be a president for everybody—with fights only in the fields of democracy. Plus, Elon's despicable Nick Fuentes-grade ad…
Mitch Landrieu and Will Saletan: Trump Lives in the Mud
Oct 22, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
