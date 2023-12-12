Miyazaki's Swan Song: 'The Boy and the Heron'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the Golden Globes and the odd fact that the same company owns not only the Globes but also the three biggest trade publications in Hollywood, meaning that studios will feel pressured to pay the press that covers them hefty For Your Consideration spots in exchange for awards consideration. Seems bad! Then they review what is, supposedly, Japanese animation giant Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, The Boy and the Heron, the number one movie at the box office last weekend. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on subtitles, dubbing, and one good thing AI might be able to do. And if you enjoyed this episode please share it with a friend!
