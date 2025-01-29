Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
5

Mona Charen: A Moment of Truth

Tim Miller
and
Mona Charen
Jan 29, 2025
∙ Paid
9
5
Share

Trump is trying to seize powers he doesn't have—like unilaterally rewriting laws and deciding on his own how he wants to spend money Congress appropriated for a particular purpose. Will the Supreme Court stop him? And if it rules against him, will he obey the court's orders? Plus, the money angle behind RFK, Jr.'s conspiracies, and Elon's attempt at a mass buyout is not about making the government leaner and meaner. He's trying to replace good, smart people with lackeys and flunkies, like Tucker Carlson's son. Mona Charen joins Tim Miller.

Mona Charen joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mona Charen
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Chris Hayes and Alex Kantrowitz: Trying To Break the Whole Thing
  Tim Miller and Alex Kantrowitz
Bill Kristol: Trump Loves Fraud
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David French: Vengeance and Rage
  Tim Miller
Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo: We Are in a Simulation
  Tim MillerSam Stein, and Adrian Carrasquillo
Stephanie Ruhle: Unlimited Money and No Rules
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: A Farce and a Sham
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Resist the Nihilism
  Tim Miller and William Kristol