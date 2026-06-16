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Morning Shots Live: Trump Loses War Against Reflecting Pool Algae (and Iran)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol and Andrew Egger
Jun 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover the week's biggest news.

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