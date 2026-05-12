Trump Goes Insane Online As Inflation Spikes | Morning Shots Live

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live at 10am ET to discuss Trump's insane overnight Truth Social posts about how “Dumacrats Love Sewage” and how Barack Obama should be prosecuted for treason. Plus, the Trump family's latest grift is their non-existent cellphone Trump Mobile, despite collecting $59 million in deposits. And, Catherine Rampell joins Andrew to break down the latest inflation numbers, the highest in nearly three years.

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