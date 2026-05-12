The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump Goes Insane Online As Inflation Spikes | Morning Shots Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Andrew Egger, William Kristol, and Catherine Rampell
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live at 10am ET to discuss Trump's insane overnight Truth Social posts about how “Dumacrats Love Sewage” and how Barack Obama should be prosecuted for treason. Plus, the Trump family's latest grift is their non-existent cellphone Trump Mobile, despite collecting $59 million in deposits. And, Catherine Rampell joins Andrew to break down the latest inflation numbers, the highest in nearly three years.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture