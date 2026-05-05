The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump Wants $1 BILLION in Taxpayer Money for His Ballroom | Morning Shots Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein and William Kristol
May 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Bill Kristol are going live to discuss Senate Republicans' request for $1 billion in taxpayer money for Trump's ballroom after Trump claimed it was "free of charge." Plus Pete Hegseth announces a new military campaign in Iran, while also claiming the ceasefire is still in place.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angele…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture