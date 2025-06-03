MyPillow Guy Won’t Stop Texting Me!

Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch discuss the texts Mike Lindell has been sending Will from the courtroom amid his ongoing defamation trial. Also, the right-wing's struggle to re-brand the Trump assassination attempt during the election as “J13.”

Read Will's False Flag, “Mike Lindell Is Texting Me From His Defamation Trial”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.