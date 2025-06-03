The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
13

MyPillow Guy Won’t Stop Texting Me!

Will Sommer's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer
and
Sonny Bunch
Jun 03, 2025
∙ Paid
3
13
Share

Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch discuss the texts Mike Lindell has been sending Will from the courtroom amid his ongoing defamation trial. Also, the right-wing's struggle to re-brand the Trump assassination attempt during the election as “J13.”

Read Will's False Flag, “Mike Lindell Is Texting Me From His Defamation Trial”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture