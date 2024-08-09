Nate Silver: Underdog Story

Kamala is now the star of a story involving a woman called into duty at a moment of crisis with a sitcom dad as a running mate—and Trump can see the danger. Nate Silver joins Tim Miller to explain what his polling model is showing. Plus, the survivorship bias of Elon-world risk takers, and good, old gambling tips. Your weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Nate's new book, "On the Edge The Art of Risking Everything," out Tuesday

Tim making the "conservative case" for Kamala

Tim's playlist

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.