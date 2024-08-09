Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
14

Nate Silver: Underdog Story

Tim Miller
Aug 09, 2024
∙ Paid
14
Share

Kamala is now the star of a story involving a woman called into duty at a moment of crisis with a sitcom dad as a running mate—and Trump can see the danger. Nate Silver joins Tim Miller to explain what his polling model is showing. Plus, the survivorship bias of Elon-world risk takers, and good, old gambling tips. Your weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes:
Nate's new book, "On the Edge The Art of Risking Everything," out Tuesday
Tim making the "conservative case" for Kamala
Tim's playlist 

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Adam Kinzinger: MAGA Hates America
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Peter Callaghan and Isaac Stanley-Becker: Veep Peeks
  Tim Miller
Adam Schiff and Michael Steele: A Stabilizing Force
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Kama-Momentum
  Tim Miller
George Conway: Crazy in a Bad Way
  Tim Miller
Dan Pfeiffer: A Scared and Seething Trump
  Tim Miller and Dan Pfeiffer
Fred Trump and Will Saletan: An Alpha Emerges
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan