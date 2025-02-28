National Weather Service Cuts Hundreds, Disaster Could Loom

Atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci joins Sam Stein to talk the hundreds of firings at NOAA, and how the cuts will affect weather forecasting, air travel, and natural disasters.

