Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
9

National Weather Service Cuts Hundreds, Disaster Could Loom

Sam Stein
Feb 28, 2025
∙ Paid
3
9
Share

Atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci joins Sam Stein to talk the hundreds of firings at NOAA, and how the cuts will affect weather forecasting, air travel, and natural disasters.

Follow Matthew Cappucci on social media @MatthewCappucci

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
Breaking: Trump & Vance Pick Nauseating Fight With Zelenskyy
  Sam SteinWill Saletan, and Jonathan V. Last
The Rage Is Real. Liberal Voters Could Oust Dem Incumbent in 2026
  Tim Miller
Elon's Thugs Block Fired USAID Worker From Taking Photo of Dead Wife's Name
  Tim Miller
Elon and Stephen Miller Are Combining Forces?!
  Tim Miller
Deadly Effects of USAID Cuts Are Already Happening
  Sam Stein
Trump's Lies Finally Catch Up to Him Over Epstein Files
  Tim MillerSam Stein, and Andrew Egger
Trump Announces Cruel Transgender Military Ban
  Tim Miller