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New Inflation Warnings from Fed; Could Iran War Raise Prices & Cause Recession?

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell
Mar 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and Sam Stein are going live to cover inflation warnings from the Fed and the worsening economic outlook as the Iran war drives oil prices higher and job growth stalls.

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