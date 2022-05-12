The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Nick Confessore: Why Tucker Has the Most Racist Show on Cable
Nick Confessore: Why Tucker Has the Most Racist Show on Cable

Charlie Sykes
May 12, 2022
Tucker has become the high priest of Trumpism, but he's also the host of what may be the most racist show in the history of television. He teaches fear and loathing every single night. Nick Confessore joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Charlie Sykes
