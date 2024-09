The gang was in Austin, Texas this weekend for the Texas Tribune Festival. The “No Bull with The Bulwark” panel was recorded 9/7/24 and features Evan Smith, Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, Amanda Carpenter and Tim Miller.

