The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Nobody 2' Is Deadly, Dull
1
0:00
-41:43

'Nobody 2' Is Deadly, Dull

Plus: Can you stop productions from fleeing America?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Aug 19, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
‘Nobody 2’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa discussed the problem of productions fleeing Georgia for other locales with bigger tax incentives. Then they reviewed Nobody 2, one of the rare films to, possibly, be a too-tight 90. No bonus episode this week, see you guys next Tuesday!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture