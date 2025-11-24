The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
1hEdited

“Well, it’s official: the Department of Government Efficiency, which launched to great fanfare early in Trump’s term but which sputtered to a halt after the departure of Elon Musk, is no more. Reuters reported this weekend that the administration is now acknowledging that the government-slashing group “doesn’t exist” anymore, despite eight months more of designated time left on the clock.”

Are you sure they didn’t finish the job early? Just asking for a friend!

Seriously, they’ve broken into a system they never should have had access to, and now no one knows what the hell they’ve managed to screw up; except allowing their half ass agenda to cost the American taxpayer over $200 billion, and fire some of our best and brightest, while replacing them with unqualified sycophants.

For all we know, they’ve managed to download every government system into Palantir’s database, for whatever nefarious agenda these people are pushing. IMHO…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
1h

War is no longer a rumor. It is a presence, breathing heavily at the door, summoned by a government so brittle it mistakes aggression for vitality. There is no strategy here. No doctrine. No national mandate. Only the reflexive lunge of men and women who have run out of competence and require a foreign catastrophe to distract from the domestic one collapsing in their hands. The engines warm. The maps unfurl. The choreography of violence begins its familiar rehearsal, not because these men are capable, but because destruction is the only arena where their failures can be briefly disguised.

If you want to know how a nation arrives at the edge of war while it can barely sustain its own basic functions, look no further than DOGE. That carcass wasn’t an accident. It was a blueprint. A department conceived in ego, starved of expertise, and left to suffocate under the weight of its own illusion. It purged the competent. It burned the institutional memory. It sent shockwaves through USAID that will echo in the stomachs of children half a world away, and when the smoke cleared, the architects blinked in confusion, wondering why nothing worked, why everything they touched sagged, cracked, or died.

DOGE didn’t fail. It revealed something.

It showed us that the decay wasn’t inside a department. It was inside the country that built it.

DOGE died of hubris, but the country that birthed it is staggering under the same terminal affliction, convinced it is still mighty while the ground beneath it dissolves grain by grain.

War is simply the next symptom. The next convulsion of a system that cannot admit its own fragility. A nation that once prided itself on competence now treats expertise as a threat. A government that once valued stability now worships improvisation and spectacle. What passes for strength is merely the desperation of men who cannot govern and cannot face the mirror, so they hurl the nation toward conflict to hide the cracks in their own foundations.

The war drums aren’t beating because America is powerful. They are beating because America is hollow, and the echo is getting harder to ignore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture