Former U.S Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss her new memoir, "Lessons From the Edge." Marie discusses the importance of remaining non-partisan in diplomatic roles, her experience as a witness to Trump's first impeachment, being thrusted into a misinformation campaign and observing corruption in the process. Former Ambassador Yovanovitch also talks about whether she predicted the current state of Ukraine and what the stakes are now for the war-torn country.
Check out Marie's memoir here:
https://www.harpercollins.com/products/lessons-from-the-edge-marie-yovanovitch?variant=39935999377442
Our Institutions Need Strong Individuals: With Marie Yovanovitch
Our Institutions Need Strong Individuals: With Marie Yovanovitch
May 25, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Our Institutions Need Strong Individuals: With Marie Yovanovitch