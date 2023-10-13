Michael Steele is joined by Rick Ungar, former host of the Rick Ungar show and former co-host of Steele & Ungar, to discuss current events in Israel and Palestine, how they compare to the war in Ukraine, actions from politicians such as Biden, and then shift to discussing the new Speaker of the House.
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or share it with a friend!
Follow Rick Ungar @rickungar
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
Palestine, Israel, and Politics vs. War: With Rick Ungar
www.thebulwark.com
Palestine, Israel, and Politics vs. War: With Rick Ungar
Oct 13, 2023
Michael Steele is joined by Rick Ungar, former host of the Rick Ungar show and former co-host of Steele & Ungar, to discuss current events in Israel and Palestine, how they compare to the war in Ukraine, actions from politicians such as Biden, and then shift to discussing the new Speaker of the House.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Palestine, Israel, and Politics vs. War: With Rick Ungar