A few months back I talked to Sam Wasson about his book, The Path to Paradise, which details the rise and fall of Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope studio and is focused largely on the making of Apocalypse Now. I highly recommend you listen to the podcast, then read the book, and then watch Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, a documentary filled with footage shot by Eleanor Coppola on the set of her husband Francis’s production.

I want you to absorb the story of Apocalypse Now—with its constant on-set rewrites and years-long shooting schedule; moments of actorly insanity and directorly despair; literal natural disasters and diseases derailing production—to see what a truly troubled production looks like. Everyone involved in that film seemed to go a little nuts, everything about that film seems, in hindsight, like it was a little nuts. And everyone agrees, now, that it is a masterpiece of the first order, an epic look into civilizational breakdown. Did the madness lead to the greatness? Who can say. It probably didn’t hurt.

After you soak in that insanity, compare the stories of Apocalypse Now to the making of Megalopolis. Not the years of writing, rewriting, near-starts derailed by 9/11, none of that. Simply the actual production of the film. Because if you look at the production of the film, you see … a movie that shot for four or five months at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 and has been in post-production for the last year (a fairly normal length of time) and will debut at Cannes in the coming days.

Now, the film itself might be a disaster; I’d guess there’s a reason none of the studios or distributors are lining up to throw nine figures in advertising costs in the hopes of selling this to mass audiences. But the production seems to have gone … pretty smoothly! Even the hit pieces on Megalopolis are grasping at the thinnest of straws.

I mean, just read Steve Rose’s piece. Consider this passage:

Rather than using digital techniques, Coppola wanted to achieve the effect through old-school methods, using projectors and mirrors, much as he had done on Dracula, 30 years earlier. “That’s great, except nobody can move,” says the crew member. “So they basically strapped Adam Driver into a chair for six hours, and they literally took a $100 projector and projected an image on the side of his head. I’m all for experimentation, but this is really what you want to do the first day with your $10m actor?” The effect would have been quick and easy to create digitally, they say. “So he [Coppola] spends literally half of a day on what could have been done in 10 minutes.”

To summarize: Francis Ford Coppola spent half a day working on one shot of the film and this is ... a bad thing? Because he didn’t want it to look like your standard CG slop?

The lowest blow is this half-hearted effort to get Coppola MeToo’d:

Several sources also felt that Coppola could be “old school” in his behaviour around women. He allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap, for example. And during one bacchanalian nightclub scene being shot for the film, witnesses say, Coppola came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. He apparently claimed he was “trying to get them in the mood”.

The sourcing here is important: it’s not the actresses leveling this complaint, just “witnesses.” Even Rose doesn’t seem to put much stock in the charge, given that it’s a tossed-off paragraph buried in a lengthy list of complaints rather than the headline accusation.

Anyway, I just feel like we’re really defining disasters down. One of the fascinating things about modern discourse of all sorts is the sped-up nature of every cycle of discussion. We’re going to go through a whole “it’s a disaster/it’s a masterpiece/it’s a disaster/it was a trainwreck to shoot/should we cancel Coppola?/no look at this trailer, it’s a masterpiece!/it’s a disasterpiece!” cycle before the film even premieres at Cannes.

It’s enough to make one yearn for the good old days, when all you had to worry about was a typhoon washing away your set.

Roger Corman passed away at the ripe old age of 98 this weekend, so Alyssa, Peter, and I thought we’d discuss his legacy and ask if there’s a modern Corman on this Friday’s Across the Movie Aisle. I hope you check it out!

Assigned Viewing: The Sixth (VOD)

Daniel Hodges (‘The Sixth’)

I don’t suggest a ton of documentaries and I don’t review/discuss a ton of politically charged things, because I want this corner of The Bulwark to be slightly less political than elsewhere. Hey: We all deserve a respite, a place to take a breather. But The Sixth is an important documentary, particularly if you’ve grown frustrated, as I have, with folks who have downplayed the events of January 6 as a nothingburger, some protests that got a little out of hand, a few people touring the Capitol who wandered into areas they didn’t know they should be in. Those folks should be forced to watch the videos of cops getting crushed in doors and rioters leading phalanx-style charges against cops, should be made to hear the staffers and cops talking about how afraid they were while violent mobs roamed the corridors looking for Members of Congress to intimidate.

Republicans and their friends in conservative media have done their best to downplay the riotous assembly that was January 6—it’s embarrassing, and honestly confronting what happened would mean rejecting Trump in the harshest possible way rather than wishy-washily saying “well I won’t vote for him”—and The Sixth is a welcome reminder just how bad things got that day. I have directors Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine on the podcast this weekend to discuss their film; that episode goes live tomorrow. I hope you listen. And I hope you not only watch their movie but tell a friend to watch it. It’s only six bucks to rent on Amazon, Apple, etc. Carve out a couple of hours this weekend to watch it.