Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Francis Ford Coppola, Visionary
Francis Ford Coppola, Visionary

Sam Wasson on 'The Path to Paradise' and Coppola's American Zoetrope
Sonny Bunch
Dec 23, 2023
This week I’m joined by Sam Wasson to discuss his new book The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story, which chronicles the making of Apocalypse Now and the rise and fall of Coppola’s revolutionary studio, American Zoetrope. From technological innovations to the madness of Coppola’s effort to capture America’s first “Rock and Roll War,” the book is a fascinating glimpse into a radically different idea of filmmaking than was pursued by the Hollywood studios.

