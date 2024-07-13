Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'

Jennifer Esposito (r) and Emily Bader in ‘Fresh Kills’ (Quiver Distribution)

On this week’s episode I’m joined by Jennifer Esposito, the director, writer, and star of Fresh Kills, a mob movie told from the perspective of mob wives and mob daughters. We discussed her career in the movies and how that helped prep her to stand behind the camera, why it’s hard to find audiences for original movies telling stories aimed at adults, how social media is helping build a base of support, and the powerfully feral performance of Odessa A’zion. You can watch Fresh Kills right now from the comfort of your own home on your preferred VOD provider. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!