The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'
0:00
-43:05

Jennifer Esposito on 'Fresh Kills'

The writer-director-star on finding an audience for a different sort of mob movie.
Sonny Bunch
Jul 13, 2024
Share
Transcript
Jennifer Esposito (r) and Emily Bader in ‘Fresh Kills’ (Quiver Distribution)

On this week’s episode I’m joined by Jennifer Esposito, the director, writer, and star of Fresh Kills, a mob movie told from the perspective of mob wives and mob daughters. We discussed her career in the movies and how that helped prep her to stand behind the camera, why it’s hard to find audiences for original movies telling stories aimed at adults, how social media is helping build a base of support, and the powerfully feral performance of Odessa A’zion. You can watch Fresh Kills right now from the comfort of your own home on your preferred VOD provider. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

If you’d like to yell at me about movies (or anything else I’ve written/said on a podcast), you can do so in Dallas on September 5 at the Wyly Theatre. Or maybe you just want to say hi to Sarah and Tim (they’re great!) or listen to Adam Kinzinger talk about the state of [gestures wildly] all this. And if you’re coming into town and just want a recommendation of where to eat or grab a drink, I can probably help with that too.

Buy Tickets Now

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Nielsen's Ratings Evolution
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting 'How to Rob a Bank'
  Sonny Bunch
We’re All ’Theatre Kids’
  Sonny Bunch
Celebrating Bruce Willis
  Sonny Bunch
Don't Panic About Movie Theaters (Yet)
  Sonny Bunch
A Movie Isn't Real Until You Can Hold It
  Sonny Bunch
Documenting January 6
  Sonny Bunch